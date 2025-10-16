Tom Brady gives insight on infamous sun glare at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium
The Dallas Cowboys will forever be a part of legendary quarterback Tom Brady's story. It was the Cowboys who would be Brady's final opponent in a game that Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers would lose.
However, the history books prove that Brady had a pretty good run against the Cowboys throughout his legendary career.
Brady's only loss to the Cowboys during his career was in his final game against the franchise. Someone with a 7-1 record against the Cowboys is probably a good voice to listen to when it comes to preparing for Dallas.
This week, the Cowboys will meet the Washington Commanders in a game set to kick off at 4:25 pm ET. That means the sun glare at AT&T Stadium will be in full force.
Brady will be on the call for the game on Fox, and was asked about the now-famous glare inside Jerry's world.
"The one thing I remember about that, and this is kind of a controversial take, is the glare through the glass at the certain time of the day and certain time of the year, was definitely in our eyes," said Brady.
You heard it from the greatest of all time, the sun glare does play a factor in those evening games in the fall at AT&T Stadium. Let's just hope the Cowboys can avoid a painful moment in the sun.
