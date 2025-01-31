Dallas Cowboys score massive win by retaining key assistant coach
Several high-profile assistant coaches won't return this season for the Dallas Cowboys.
Special teams coordinator John Fassel already left, taking the same position with the Tennessee Titan. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is also gone and might be done coaching altogether.
There's also Al Harris, the beloved defensive backs coach who is now the defensive pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys showing main focus with offensive coordinator interview
Thankfully, not every key assistant will be gone in 2025. Brian Schottenheimer will still be able to lean on tight ends coach Lunda Wells, who agreed to an extension with the club.
Wells joined the staff in 2020 when Mike McCarthy was hired as the head coach. He's served as the tight ends coach that entire time, helping Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson develop into legit starters in the NFL.
Ferguson, who makde the Pro Bowl in 2023, shared his excitement at the news that he would continue to work with Wells.
He's not the only one who will benefit. Luke Schoonmaker, who was widely seen as a bust during his 2023 rookie campaign, also showed signs of development in his second season with Wells.
MORE: Dan Patrick takes Schotty shot at Jerry Jones' press conference performance
The veteran assistant is applauded for the work he puts into his players and is quick to praise them when they take advantage of opportunities. That defined Schoonmaker's sophomore campaign as the Michigan product exceeded expectations when filling in for an injured Ferguson.
A native of Louisiana, Wells got his start with LSU as an offensive line assistant. He moved to the NFL in 2012 working with the New York Giants for eight seasons before heading to Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc