Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys score massive win by retaining key assistant coach

Retaining this key staff member will be huge for the Cowboys in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Several high-profile assistant coaches won't return this season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel already left, taking the same position with the Tennessee Titan. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is also gone and might be done coaching altogether.

There's also Al Harris, the beloved defensive backs coach who is now the defensive pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys showing main focus with offensive coordinator interview

Thankfully, not every key assistant will be gone in 2025. Brian Schottenheimer will still be able to lean on tight ends coach Lunda Wells, who agreed to an extension with the club.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells
Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Wells joined the staff in 2020 when Mike McCarthy was hired as the head coach. He's served as the tight ends coach that entire time, helping Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson develop into legit starters in the NFL.

Ferguson, who makde the Pro Bowl in 2023, shared his excitement at the news that he would continue to work with Wells.

He's not the only one who will benefit. Luke Schoonmaker, who was widely seen as a bust during his 2023 rookie campaign, also showed signs of development in his second season with Wells.

MORE: Dan Patrick takes Schotty shot at Jerry Jones' press conference performance

The veteran assistant is applauded for the work he puts into his players and is quick to praise them when they take advantage of opportunities. That defined Schoonmaker's sophomore campaign as the Michigan product exceeded expectations when filling in for an injured Ferguson.

A native of Louisiana, Wells got his start with LSU as an offensive line assistant. He moved to the NFL in 2012 working with the New York Giants for eight seasons before heading to Dallas.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys

7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships

Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News