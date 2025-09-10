Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: 3 keys to victory in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants. It will be both teams' second straight NFC East battle.
Bot squads are coming off of Week 1 losses, and a loss on Sunday could put either fan base in a spiral.
So, it's simple for the Cowboys: Win the game. Here are three key victories for the Cowboys in their Week 2 matchup with the Giants.
Protect Dak
The Giants had three sacks last week in their loss to the Washington Commanders. New York may still be a work in progress, but they may have one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Protecting Dak Prescott will be vital for the Cowboys.
Pressure on Wilson
The Cowboys need to protect Dak. They also need to put the pressure on Russell Wilson. Wilson was sacked twice last week; however, when rushed last week, Wilson struggled to make a play. Dallas has already proven they have a pass rush without that guy who was traded to the Green Bay Packers.
Run The Ball
The Giants may have a great pass rush, but they gave up 220 rushing yards to the Commanders in Week 1.
The Cowboys rushed for 119 yards in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, which is a better number than I expected. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams needs to be heavily involved on Sunday.
