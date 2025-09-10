Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: 3 keys to victory in Week 2

Three keys to victory for the Dallas Cowboys as they take on another NFC East rival in Week 2, the New York Giants.

Tyler Reed

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants. It will be both teams' second straight NFC East battle.

Bot squads are coming off of Week 1 losses, and a loss on Sunday could put either fan base in a spiral.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys fan favorite gadget back signs with new franchise

So, it's simple for the Cowboys: Win the game. Here are three key victories for the Cowboys in their Week 2 matchup with the Giants.

Protect Dak

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs from New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs from New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Giants had three sacks last week in their loss to the Washington Commanders. New York may still be a work in progress, but they may have one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Protecting Dak Prescott will be vital for the Cowboys.

Pressure on Wilson

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson runs away from Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson runs away from Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to protect Dak. They also need to put the pressure on Russell Wilson. Wilson was sacked twice last week; however, when rushed last week, Wilson struggled to make a play. Dallas has already proven they have a pass rush without that guy who was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

MORE: Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade offer reaction with Eagles

Run The Ball

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Giants may have a great pass rush, but they gave up 220 rushing yards to the Commanders in Week 1.

The Cowboys rushed for 119 yards in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, which is a better number than I expected. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams needs to be heavily involved on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1

It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions

Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News