Cowboys named potential fit for game-changing 2025 NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in Week 16, and Week 17 was an embarrassment of epic proportions with the team falling to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, 41-7.
With the loss, Cowboys Nation was left looking forward to the offseason and upcoming NFL Draft.
It is clear that the Cowboys lack depth and offensive firepower, which has led to the team consistently being linked to several top offensive playmakers in the 2025 draft class.
MORE: Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Whether it be running back or wide receiver, the Cowboys need reinforcements, and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has one player in mind: Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
"At 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Jeanty displays excellent contact balance, instincts and toughness, which help him skirt past the first line of defense and through traffic," Kiper wrote. "He has forced a nation-leading 111 missed tackles.
"Jeanty brings power going downhill, stays upright, and runs through contact. He plays with determination, and arm tackle attempts aren't able to slow him down. And don't sleep on his receiving skills. Jeanty has sure hands out of the backfield and can be a true all-purpose back in the NFL."
MORE: Ashton Jeanty shares similarities to Cowboys' Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, has said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
The pairing could turn out to be a match made in heaven.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
