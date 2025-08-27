Cowboys reunite with highlight-reel, fan favorite WR on practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys made a couple of additions on Wednesday, successfully putting in claims for two recently-released defensive backs.
Dallas was awarded cornerbacks Trikweze Bridges from the Los Angeles Chargers and Reddy Stewart, who played under Matt Eberflus in 2024 with the Chicago Bears. As for the players they released, only defensive end Tyrus Wheat was claimed, with him going to the Detroit Lions.
While it's tough to see a special teams ace like Wheat leave, the Cowboys were able to retain Traeshon Holden.
The undrafted free agent from Oregon went unclaimed and re-signed with the Cowboys as a member of their 16-player practice squad.
Holden joined the Cowboys with ties to receivers coach Junior Adams, who worked with Holden at Oregon. That helped him catch on quickly and led to one highlight-reel play after another.
During the preseason, Holden had 62 yards on four receptions, showing his ability to make plays downfield. Despite his performance, he was unable to crack the 53-man roster, likely due to his lack of special teams contribution.
There was some concern that he could be claimed but in the end, Holden was there for Dallas to bring back as a developmental piece.
