Cowboys' Matt Eberflus shares key to thwarting Russell Wilson, Giants offense
The Dallas Cowboys face one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league on Sunday in New York Giants' Russell Wilson. Though Wilson and his squad lost in Week 1 against the Commanders, the Cowboys' next-man-up situation in the secondary could spell trouble in Week 2.
Discussing the Giants offense this week, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus credited Wilson as being "one of the best deep ball throwers in recent time" in the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys' standout UDFA to be elevated from practice squad for Week 2
Limiting the former Seahawks star to short passes and shutting down deep shots will be key for Dallas.
“He can really throw the deep ball, and we got to be in position and you got to have poise at the catch point on those deep passes… so you don’t get your fouls," Eberflus said.
Just as important as tight coverage on Sunday is maintaining the "poise," as Eberflus called it. Not giving up penalties on deep throws was a focal point in practice this week.
MORE: Cowboys star describes team's 'most dangerous group' mentality ahead of Week 2
“We work on that all the time," Eberflus said. "[David] Overstreet does a great job with that. [Darian Thompson] does a great job with that, and so does [Andre] Curtis. So, we’re going to continue to work on it all week.”
The Cowboys will miss nickel/corner DaRon Bland due to a foot injury, but the defense has a game plan for that as well. Eberflus expects to utilize his versatile safeties more this week.
On Thursday, Juanyeh Thomas missed practice for personal reasons, sparking more concerns for the depth of the secondary. Thomas got back on the field for Friday's practice, however, and will play on Sunday.
Thomas, along with Markquese Bell and undrafted free agent Zion Childress, will help in the slot with Reddy Steward.
Kickoff on Sunday between the Cowboys and Giants at AT&T Stadium is at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
