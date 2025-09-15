Cowboys' biggest offseason mistake exposed in secondary's NFL Week 2 debacle
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most exciting games across the NFL on Sunday afternoon during their epic overtime win over the New York Giants.
While they deserve credit for fighting through until the very end, it didn’t have to be this difficult. The Cowboys defense was like Swiss cheese with holes throughout.
We can blame cornerbacks such as Trevon Diggs and Kaiir Elam, who had their share of struggles. However, the real problem comes down to their safety corps.
Russell Wilson completed 30-of-41 passes for 450 yards with three touchdowns. On deep passes, he was nearly automatic, going 7-of-9 for 264 yards on passes beyond 20 yards. All three of his touchdowns were from 20-plus yards as well.
Nearly every one of those completions had a cornerback trailing the wide receiver closely, but there was an absence of consistent help at safety. While Donovan Wilson secured a critical interception, he and Malik Hooker were out of position far too often on deep passes.
That’s a reminder of the Cowboys’ biggest mistake this offseason, ignoring their secondary concerns.
Dallas didn’t do enough at cornerback, but was even more negligent at safety. Instead of adding more depth, they ran it back with the same corps that’s struggled in coverage for years.
Making matters worse, they even released Israel Mukuamu, who was arguably their best coverage safety. He also made continuous plays when given the opportunity, but instead of rewarding him with more time, they released him ahead of Week 1.
This isn’t to say Mukuamu would have solved all their problems, but cutting someone who was outplaying others at a position of need sends the wrong message. As we saw on Sunday, it also doesn’t equate to success on the field.
