Cowboys' Trevon Diggs gives non-committal injury update for NFL season opener
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2025 NFL preseason with an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Friday night and will now turn their attention to the regular season opener against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Cowboys as the team weighs its options while cutting down to the 53-man roster is injuries that have piled up since the second half of last season.
No group has been hit harder on the defensive side of the ball than the secondary, with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, third-round 2025 NFL draft pick Shavon Revel, and the oft-injured Caelen Carson also attempting to return from season-ending knee injuries a year ago.
MORE: Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during preseason finale
As far as Diggs has been concerned, he's aimed an early season return and once again hinted that he could be on the field sooner rather than later. However, he was very non-committal.
Diggs was asked whether he would be playing in Week 1 against the Eagles on September 4 when he replied, "I feel way better than I should feel... Maybe, maybe not."
The biggest hangup for Diggs is that he is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and has yet to practice. If Diggs begins the regular season on the PUP list, he would be forced to miss the first four weeks of the season.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
For Diggs, he wants to be able to practice to truly gauge how he feels.
"I want to practice a lot," Diggs said, via ESPN.com. "I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven't practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am."
We will learn a lot about whether Diggs will suit up to start the season when the team cuts down to the 53-man roster, but until then, it's anyone's guess and the waiting game continues.
