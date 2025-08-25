Trevon Diggs' Micah Parsons profile photo sparks Cowboys Week 1 conspiracies
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for Week One of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, and they received some good news over the weekend when All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was cleared and activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
The news means Diggs will now start the regular season on the 53-man roster and is eligible to take the field for the NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While it's unlikely Diggs will return before Week 2 or Week 3, the door is open.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
After news of Diggs being activated went public, Cowboys fans and reporters began noticing something. Diggs had a new, intriguing profile photo on X of himself and fellow defensive star Micah Parsons.
That led to many wondering whether Diggs is hinting that both he and Parsons will be rejoining the team for the season opener.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer explains approach to 53-man roster cuts
"Trevon Diggs profile picture on X," Cowboys insider Clarence Hill wrote. "They are playing together this season. Will it be against the Eagles on [September] 4? Diggs knows Parsons mindset as well as anyone."
This would be a dream for Cowboys Nation.
After a miserable offseason, training camp, and preseason overshadowed by the absence of Parsons amid his contract debacle, it's the reward that everyone deserves.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
Cowboys must cut oft-injured veteran RB to keep Phil Mafah on 53-man roster
Micah Parsons' viral table incident to be handled by Cowboys 'internally'
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie