Can Dallas Cowboys trade Trevon Diggs while on IR?
The Dallas Cowboys return to action this weekend on Sunday afternoon with a Mile High showdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Dallas' secondary is severely wounded and will be short-handed against the Broncos, with Trevon Diggs ruled out for a second consecutive game. The safety position, however, has been hit the hardest.
Starting safeties Malik Hooker (toe) and Donovan Wilson (shoulder/elbow) have been ruled out for Week 8, while the team also learned that top backup safety Juanyeh Thomas will also be out of aaginst against the Broncos.
It's a tough blow for the Cowboys' defense, so we'll have to see how defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus can adapt to another reshuffling of the deck.
Not only has Diggs been ruled out, but he was also placed on injured reserve. As a result, he is ineligible for a minimum of four weeks. The move comes while there was some speculation that Diggs' Cowboys tenure in Dallas could be coming to an end, with a trade being discussed.
But could that change with Diggs on injured reserve? Many have been wondering whether Diggs can be traded while on IR.
Can Diggs be moved?
Diggs' status on IR does not impact the team's ability to trade him, so there is still a possibility that the Cowboys could officially move on from the standout cornerback at the NFL trade deadline.
NFL rule changes in 2018 paved the way for players on IR to be traded, but they must be medically cleared to practice before they are moved. The new team then has 21 days to activate the player from IR or place him on a season-ending IR list.
It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys take that route and cut ties, which may be best for both sides.
