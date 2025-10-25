Trevon Diggs' mystery home accident get rare update with info on injury
The Dallas Cowboys released their final Week 8 injury report on Friday afternoon ahead of the team's showdown at Mile High against the Denver Broncos.
Four players have been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game, including All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who will miss his second straight game due to a concussion.
There has been a lot of mystery surrounding Diggs' concussion, which reportedly happened in an accident at his home. Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he knows what went down at Diggs' home, but it's up to Diggs to share with the media. One reporter, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, however, shared the first detail from the moment Diggs informed the team of his accident.
According to Harris, Diggs "came into the facility on Oct. 17 with a visible mark on his head and was showing concussion symptoms."
Diggs was in the locker room during media availability on Wednesday, but he did not provide any comment, and was wearing a mask and hoodie covering his head.
It is rare for the team and beat writers to keep a situation of this magnitude close to the chest, but that's how they are playing things so far. It will be interesting to see if anything more develops or whether Diggs has played his final snap in Dallas.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottneheimer also said this week that the team has not ruled out placing Diggs on injured reserve.
