Key Cowboys DB becomes third in secondary ruled out for Week 8 vs Broncos
The injury bug has reared its ugly head once again as the Dallas Cowboys put their finishing touches on preparations for the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
On Friday, the Cowboys officially ruled out All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson. Diggs will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion, while Wilson is dealing with elbow and shoulder injuries.
Now, a third key defensive back has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & preview
The Cowboys announced in a flurry of roster moves that safety Juanyeh Thomas will not travel with the team to Denver and has been ruled out. Thomas was previously listed as questionable after dealing with migraines throughout the week.
Thomas' migrain issue had been affecting his vision and it is something he briefly battled with during training camp.
Throughout the week of practice, Thomas had been testing out new goggles in an effort to get his migraine issue under control. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough progress leading into the weekend.
MORE: Cowboys elevate 2 practice squad reinforcements in last-minute roster shakeup
Thomas made his first start of his NFL career in Week 5 against the New York Jets in place of an injured Malik Hooker. It was a special moment for Thomas and his family, with his younger brother Azareye'h, playing cornerback for the Jets.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline.
