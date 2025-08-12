Stephen A. Smith can't shake Cowboys, Dak Prescott obsession
Nobody does it like the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday night, the franchise celebrated the"Blue Carpet" treatment with their Hollywood premiere of their new Netflix documentary, which is set to release on the streaming service on August 19th.
During the event, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared with those in attendance that he enjoys all the interest the team gets, including those who don't like them.
One of the Cowboys' most popular haters is Stephen A. Smith. Smith never misses an opportunity to dunk on the franchise, and he had another moment to do so on Tuesday's edition of First Take.
MORE: Micah Parsons' new salary projection after trade request highlights team's costly mistake
Smith believes that quarterback Dak Prescott is overpaid, and the fact that the franchise has restructured his contract five times proves that. Listen below to Smith's comments.
The topic of discussion was what would be a bigger risk for the franchise. trading Micah Parsons or paying him.
Then it turned into Smith slamming on Prescott's payday from last season, which made him the highest-paid player in the league.
MORE: Cowboys backfield tabbed ‘fantasy football nightmare’ in 2025
Sure, Prescott's postseason history is easy to pick on. But once again, pinning wins and losses on one player has never really made sense. In any sport.
Smith is getting his digs in, but Week 1 could change all of that if the Cowboys go into Philadelphia and knock off the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl celebration. The season can't get here soon enough.
