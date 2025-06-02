Cowboys Country

Unexpected Cowboys RB duo projected to lead backfield into 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have recently been predicted to lean on veteran leadership to lead their backfield in the 2025 NFL season.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys could potentially have one of the best offensive units in the entire NFL during the 2025 season.

The front office got serious with adding a massive piece to the pass game when they made a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

However, the team is once again hoping that a plug and play plan will lead their backfield. Last year, the team brought back fan favorite Ezekiel Elliot to pair with Rico Dowdle, to create a unit that was never striking fear in any defense they faced.

But Dowdle did manage to end the season with over 1,000 rushing yards, then decided his talents would be best suited elsewhere, as he signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

The Cowboys need stability in the backfield, which is why their selections of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL Draft were cheered by the fanbase.

Javonte William
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams runs the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, can fans expect Blue to lead the unit in 2025? According to Pro Football Focus, the team may be counting on a veteran duo to lead the backfield.

Recently, PFF did a deep dive, predicting each team's starting lineups.

With the Cowboys, veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are projected as the lead backs heading into the 2025 season.

It makes sense that two veteran backs could potentially be the early-season workhorses for the franchise. However, if Blue is the future, he must make his presence felt at one point this upcoming season. by taking the reins of the backfield.

