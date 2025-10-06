Will Jerry Jones get fined for middle finger to Jets fan in Cowboys' win?
The Dallas Cowboys came away from Week 5 with a big win over the New York Jets, but it may have come at a price for owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
During the game, a clip of Jones went viral when he was spotted flashing a middle finger to a Jets fan.
Because of the obscene gesture, there is a strong possibility that Jones could be fined by the NFL, with some precedent in recent years.
The Athletic took a look back at some previous incidents with NFL owners, with six-figure fines being the norm.
Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing his middle finger at a Buffalo Bills fan in 2009.
In 2023, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink in the direction of Jacksonville Jaguars fans during a loss.
We should learn in the coming days whether Jones will be punished over the incident.
