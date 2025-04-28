Cowboy Roundup: Winners & losers on Dallas roster after NFL draft, NFC East grades
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend, and now we are witnessing all of the fallout around the NFL while teams look to re-examine their rosters to see what team needs remain.
For the Cowboys, WR2 is a major need and their is some hope the team could still make a splash before OTAs.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class
If they don't, Jerry Jones and company appear to have a strong belief in Joanthan Mingo or Jalen Tolbert stepping up into the role. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the coming weeks and months.
While we wait to see what the post-draft fallout continues to be, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Winners & losers on Dallas roster after NFL draft
The Cowboys' 2025 draft class has several players who could make an impact from Day 1, meaning some players are in danger of losing their jobs, while others saw opportunities open up. Blogging the Boys took a deeper look at who the winners and losers on the roster are following the draft.
Ranking the NFC East draft hauls
The Cowboys Wire took a look at the draft hauls for every team in the NFC East, including the New York Giants who appear to have hit a home run with their aggressive first-round moves.
Cowboys Quick Hits
3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft... Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft... Mel Kiper Jr. 2025 NFL Draft grade for Cowboys highlights strong haul... Cowboys had 'discussions with AFC North team' about WR trade before draft... Cowboys inspiring UDFA Tyler Neville looks to beat the odds again... Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025's 'biggest steals'... Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft grade passes with flying colors... Cowboys not done exploring WR options after NFL Draft, Jerry Jones says.