Cowboy Roundup: WR4 competition heating up; Dak, Zeke continue to bond
Happy Thursday, Cowboys Nation. The day has finally arrived. Today, we get to see the Dallas Cowboys face off against another team with a joint practice and scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the preseason opener on Sunday.
It will be interesting to see how the players stack up against new competition and if bringing in another opponent ups the intesinty and allows someone to shine with a newfound competitive edge.
While we wait for today's action, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.
WR4 competition heats up
Entering training camp, WR3 was the hot topic with many wondering who would step up to be the top option behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Jalen Tolbert arrived in Oxnard as the favorite, and he has stepped up in a big way to take command of that role.
But, thanks to the absence of Lamb, who is holding out for a new contract, there have been extra opportunities for young players to step up and stand out. Now, the WR4 battle is heating up.
That has been the case with Jalen Cropper, David Durden, Cam Johnson, and Tyron Billy-Johnson all having huge days throughout camp. The only question is: who will be the man at the top when the dust settles?
Dak and Zeke continue to bond
In today's dose of "wholesome content," this exchange between Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott shows how strong of a bond the two men have.
Bringing Zeke back to Dallas may not have been the flashy move that everyone was hoping for, but it's a positive move for the locker room.
Cowboys Quick Hits
