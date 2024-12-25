Cowboy Roundup: Top storylines vs. Eagles, Brandon Aubrey gets honor
Merry Christmas, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There hasn't been a lot to be grateful for during the 2024 NFL season, but we're still ready to enjoy the holiday and prepare for better days ahead.
As an added bonus, while we are enjoying our new gifts and stuffing our faces with food, there will be an NFL doubleheader on Netflix.
Let's just hope the live streaming goes a little bit better than it did during the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.
As we prepare to kick back and relax for the day, let's take a quick spin around the web to see what headlines are making some noise. It's Christmas, so indulge.
10 storylines for Cowboys vs. Eagles
Here is what to watch when the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Week 17.
Brandon Aubrey picks up weekly honor
Brandon Aubrey has been the Dallas Cowboys' most impressive and consistent offensive weapon during the 2024 season, and after a standout performance against the Buccaneers that put him in the NFL record books, Aubrey is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
From DallasCowboys.com: "With three field goals over 50 yards, giving him an NFL record, Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Aubrey made four field goals in all – hitting from 58, 49, 58 and 53 – helping the Cowboys to a 26-24 win over the Bucs Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
"Aubrey tied, and then broke the NFL record for most 50-yard field goals in a season with 14."
