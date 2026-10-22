3 Cowboys With Most to Prove Entering Week 7 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The Cowboys’ struggles have been well-documented, but Philadelphia has been dealing with just as much frustration.

Following a 2-0 start, the Eagles have lost four consecutive games and are tied with Dallas at 2-4. Their outlook is arguably worse than the Cowboys, since starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season with blood clots in his lungs.

Dallas enters this one with plenty to prove as a team. There are also several individuals who need to step up as well, and here’s a look at the three Cowboys who have the most to prove against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams was a surprise star in 2025, rushing for a career-high 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Through six games in 2026, his numbers have dropped drastically. While he still has been excellent near the goal line with seven touchdowns, Williams has just 317 yards and is averaging 3.7 yards per attempt.

Dallas is being criticized for abandoning the run last week, but Williams wasn’t exactly dominant. Against the Eagles, the Cowboys need him to resemble the player who moved the chains with ease a year ago. If he can’t do that, everything on offense will continue to feel like a chore.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the past five games with a hamstring injury, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is ready to return in Week 7. Overshown’s return comes at a great time since Dee Winters is likely to miss some time with an Achilles strain.

Overshown has the talent to make a difference, but he must prove to the Cowboys that he can be counted on. He’s missed significant time in each season of his career. Dallas has been dealt one blow after another with injuries and Overshown enters the one feeling the pressure to not only play well, but to stay on the field.

Brian Schottenheimer, Head Coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Parker is feeling pressure as a rookie defensive coordinator but after two subpar performances on offense, no one has more to prove than head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

He seemed to get a pass for the team’s struggles in 2025 since his offense was explosive, but now the spotlight is on him. Stephen and Jerry Jones are still singing his praises, but that tune can change in a hurrry, especially if Schottenheimer fails to defeat a wounded Eagles’ team. That’s why the pressure is mounting around the second-year head coach who needs to stop talking about coaching better, and actually begin to coach better.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —