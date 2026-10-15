Cowboys Named Possible Landing Spot for Shedeur Sanders Amid Recent Trade Buzz

There is a growing sense Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders might be working his way up to a trade out of Cleveland and one analyst believes the Dallas Cowboys could be a landing spot.

The buzz surrounding a possible Sanders trade started to gain some steam on Wednesday, when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sanders was hiring an agent.

"Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation," Schefter reported.

Sanders' decision to hire an agent is intriguing for a few reasons. It's a departure from the norm, as Sanders didn't have an agent before, and we know when players make an agent change, it can be because that player is looking for a change from their current situation. Adding to that, the decision comes with less than one month to go before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

The hire has many believing Sanders might push to be traded.

Cowboys linked to Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones (right) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One analyst who believes this is a sign Sanders could push for a trade is CBS Sports' John Breech.

Breech also thinks Dallas is a possible landing spot because of owner Jerry Jones' relationship with Deion Sanders, who played for the Cowboys during his Hall of Fame career.

"If you're making a list of landing spots for Shedeur Sanders, you might as well include the Cowboys," he said. "Deion Sanders spent five seasons in Dallas during his Hall of Fame career, and, given that fact alone, Jerry Jones might be intrigued by the idea of bringing in Shedeur as a possible backup to Dak Prescott."

Could we see Deion going to Jerry behind the scenes and asking him to trade for his son? That's certainly plausible, but it wouldn't really make sense for Shedeur or the Cowboys.

Do Cowboys need Shedeur?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) practices before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would be fun, this is most certainly a trade the Cowboys do not need to make.

The Cowboys already have an established backup quarterback in Sam Howell, who is more proven than Sanders is, which is ideal because of the Cowboys' win-now situation. And, Dallas is also developing a quarterback on the practice squad in Joe Milton.

Playing devil's advocate for a second, Sanders does at least offer the possibility of upside and there is a small chance he could end up being the future replacement for Dak Prescott, who will be 35 when his contract expires after 2028.

But that's a long ways away from even being a possibility and the fact of the matter is the Cowboys can't look that far ahead right now. Howell is the safer bet as a backup and Dallas can't carry three quarterbacks on its roster because space is needed for more depth on defense.

The bottom line is that Dallas doesn't have a need at quarterback right now and the Cowboys should be solely focused on using draft capital to fix actual problems, all of which come on the defensive side of the ball.

And it remains to be seen if Shedeur would even want to come to the Cowboys. Chances are he'll want a situation that offers him a path to start and Dallas won't offer him that.

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