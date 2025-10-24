Dallas Cowboys DB is attempting an interesting solution to a major problem
The Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get in pass defense.
Currently, they rank last in the NFL against the pass, giving up an average of 260.3 yards per game to the opposition.
Of course, it would help if they were healthy on the back end as well. They have already lost starting safety Malik Hooker to a toe injury, leaving a gaping hole in the secondary.
Now, his replacement, Juanyeh Thomas, is also dealing with his own health issues and has been suffering from migraine headaches in recent weeks that have affected his vision on the field.
But fortunately for the Cowboys and Thomas, it appears they have potentially found a solution to his problems.
Juanyeh Thomas on the mend?
According to reports from Cowboys insider Nick Harris, Thomas and the team's medical staff have implemented the use of goggles to try and help clear those issues up.
"Cowboys S Juanyeh Thomas has been dealing with a migraine issue that has affected his vision over the last couple of weeks," Harris said on X. "Had a brief battle with it at training camp as well. He was at practice rocking some new goggles as the medical staff tries to get to the bottom of it."
Thomas did not play last week vs. the Commanders in the Cowboys' dominant 44-22 win, but in two of his other three starts, he has seen decreasing impact due to the migraine issue. In his first start of the year against Green Bay, he had a PFF coverage grade of 65.8, which dropped to 55.7 against the Jets, and then finally to 54.4 against the Panthers in Week 6.
If the Cowboys can get him back up and running at an efficient level vs. the Broncos this week, it could be a major asset to the defense.
Especially considering they are going up against a Broncos offense that has proven it can be extremely high-powered after their 33-point fourth-quarter against the Giants last week.
