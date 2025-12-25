Is Ryan Flournoy playing on Christmas? Cowboys WR status set for Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Christmas Day for a Week 17 showdown in the NFC East against the Washington Commanders. It's the Cowboys' penultimate game of the season.

Dallas has officially been eliminated from the NFL playoff race, so the team could be considering a conservative approach with several key players for the final two weeks, despite vowing to play starters.

For Week 17, Dallas will be down five players, following the release of the official practice report.

One player who was not officially ruled out was rising star wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who has been battling a knee injury after taking a cheap shot against the Los Angeles Chargers, which led to a suspension for linebacker Denzel Perryman.

While Flournoy avoided a serious injury, he was limited in practice throughout the week. On Tuesday, he was downgraded from "limited" to "did not participate," and on Wednesday afternoon, he was officially ruled questionable for the Christmas clash.

If the Cowboys are playing things smart, they will let Flournoy rest on the short week instead of rushing him back onto the field.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Ryan Flournoy's breakout 2025 campaign

This season, Flournoy is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Cowboys in his second year. Before his injury on Sunday afternoon, Flournoy had hauled in 35 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks.

Flournoy entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 11 games with one start, hauling in just 10 catches for 102 yards. With the increased reps as the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in 2026 as the team's clear WR3.

