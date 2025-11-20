Cowboy Roundup: DeMarvion Overshown's unwavering confidence, Tough love for CB
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was only a couple of days ago that the team scored a massive win in primetime to wrap up Week 11, but now we are ready to kick off another full week of NFL action on Thursday Night Football over in the AFC.
While the week gets started, Cowboys Nation will be waiting to see what news comes out of The Star after a surprising injury report on Wednesday afternoon that included Dak Prescott.
But have no fear, because Brian Schottenheimer assured everyone that it was just a minor issue and something that had more to do with timing than any real issue.
The rest of the injury report looked great for the team, with Solomon Thomas trending in the right direction after missing Monday night's game, and preseason standout Perrion Winfrey on track to return to the field.
Adding Winfrey to the defensive line rotation adds another exciting wrinkle to the defense that is taking major steps forward.
While we wait out the next few days for Sunday afternoon's game and wait to see what happens next, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
DeMarvion Overshown's unwavering confidence
DeMarvion Overshown made his season debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. While he only played 29 snaps, he was showing off his nose for the ball and was near the ball on several occasions. When discussing his debut, Overshown discussed his ability to step right into action because of his confidence in his skills.
"Look, it's really been every day. I give myself situations and challenges to overcome," Overshown said of his return, via the team’s official website. "Throughout this whole process, I knew I was going to be a football player again. I knew I was going to be the linebacker I was before. It was just, 'How do I attack every day to get back to that point?'
"It's a confidence thing, knowing that you're one of those dudes that's supposed to make that play and then go make that play," he said. "I didn't really think twice about it at all when I saw [Ashton Jeanty] out in the open field because I'm aware of my abilities. I ain't losing [any] steps. ... It felt good to be out there, though, and now you're going into a short week [with] the Eagles coming into town."
Caelen Carson reacts to tough love from coaches
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed he showed cornerback Caelen Carson before Monday Night Football. After an up-and-down start to his career that was plagued by injuries, Carson bounced back as the only defensive player to play every snap in Week 11. He spoke to the Dallas Morning News about how the tough love got him on the right track.
“Once I had that talk and I got clarification on things, I just decided what I was going to do,” Carson said. “And this is the result.
“To be real, you could sit around and mope, you could sit around and feel sorry for yourself, but in this business, things are going to keep going, you can get lost in the sauce or you can keep going.”
