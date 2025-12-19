4 most surprising Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, it's hard not to look ahead to the offseason.

The Cowboys will likely be officially eliminated from the playoffs by the time they take the field on Sunday, meaning these games mean little in the long run. Still, there are three more games for fans to enjoy the 2025 team.

While it might be hard to think of things to enjoy from this season, there have been some pleasant surprises, with the performance of these four players standing out.

4. Malik Davis, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At first glance, 24 carries for 124 yards might not seem like much, but Malik Davis has been impressive this season. Undrafted out of Florida in 2022, Davis had 161 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. He then didn't see another carry until Week 8 of this season against the Denver Broncos.

Davis was waived three times this season before finally being signed to the active roster on November 22. He's now averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and has scored two touchdowns.

3. Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another player who was waived this season before making his way back to the active roster is Ryan Flournoy. A second-year receiver, Flournoy was taken in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Southeast Missouri State and became an instant fan favorite.

As a rookie, he had just 102 yards on 10 receptions. This year, he's topped that total in a single game twice. First, it was a 114-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers, then a 115-yard outing against the Detroit Lions.

In all, Flournoy has 33 receptions for 389 yards with three touchdowns. He's emerged as a legit WR3, giving the Dallas offense one more explosive option.

2. James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Looking for depth on the edge, the Cowboys signed James Houston in late July, and he quickly proved he belonged. The former Jackson State standout, and first-ever Deion Sanders-coached draft pick, has been everything the team hoped for, and more.

Despite registering no starts in 14 games, Houston leads the team with 5.5 sacks. His speed off the edge has given them a spark on defense, making him the biggest surprise on the defensive side.

1. Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas wanted to revamp their running back corps this season, which led to the signing of free agent Javonte Williams. After recording fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, the addition of Williams wasn't seen as a great move when it happened.

After 14 games, it's clear the Cowboys knew what they were doing. Williams has racked up 1,113 yards rushing and 128 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns. He's been the biggest surprise of the year, and arguably the steal of free agency.

