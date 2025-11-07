Draymond Green kind of apologizes for calling Cowboys' Dak Prescott a 'bum'
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors made headlines earlier this week when he offered a harsh criticism of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Green was discussing Prescott's performance during clutch moments, and said when it matters most, Prescott is "a bum." After having some time to reflect, Green realized he might have been a bit harsh with his words, which led to an apology of sorts.
While speaking with Jordan Schultz, Green admitted he would have been upset if another athlete used the word "bum" to describe him. For that reason, he said he wanted to offer a public apology to Prescott.
“Since I said publicly that he’s a bum, I do want to publicly say I apologize,” Green said. “Just as a fellow athlete, I think I’d be pissed off if I looked up and another athlete was saying, ‘Draymond is a bum.’ I’d be pissed. So, I’m man enough to say when I’m wrong, I was definitely wrong on that.”
After saying he apologized, Green then made it clear that he stands by his criticism.
“But in saying that my feelings don’t change. I still think when it gets to the moment, I don’t think he can deliver," Green said. "But I do apologize with the way I categorized him as a bum. He’s definitely not a bum.”
Draymond Green still believes Dak Prescott could help his favorite team
Green, who is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, still made it clear that he believes Prescott is a good quarterback. He even said that he would be happy to have him in the Steel City.
“When he’s sick of playing for the Dallas Cowboys, we’ll take him as the quarterback in Pittsburgh.”
Schultz, who was quick to criticize Green's original assessment of Prescott, pointed out that this statement tells you all you need to know. If Green would welcome Prescott on his franchise, he's clearly not a bum.
