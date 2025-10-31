Dak Prescott gets honest about Cowboys' need for defensive improvements
The Dallas Cowboys offense has been lighting up the scoreboard through the first two months of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, but the defense has failed to deliver the support the team needs.
As a result, the Cowboys sit at just 3-4-1 entering a crucial Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, which will be followed by the team's bye week.
Dallas' Week 9 outing is less than 24 hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see how the result impacts the team's plans.
Many believe the Cowboys will be buyers at the deadline and target a defensive player who can bolster the defense, and star quarterback Dak Prescott recently spoke to the media
Prescott appeared to be in full support of the Cowboys addressing their defensive woes.
"Definitely can help a team," Prescott said when asked by the media. "Not being naïve and understanding where we are, and to say one position is where we need to go or that, I'm not sure. Leave it to those guys who are in those talks."
Dallas' defense ranks at the bottom of the league in several defensive categories, so it's impossible to deny a move and addition of a star player would help the defense, let's just hope Jerry gets something done.
Dallas' defensive woes
Dallas' defense has been putrid through the first eight weeks of the season, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has failed to make consistent adjustments to address the issues with his scheme that have been exposed.
Dallas ranks 31st in the league in total defense, giving up 404.6 yards per game and 30 touchdowns. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have been worse, allowing 407.9 yards per game and giving up 31 scores.
The team's pass defense ranks No. 31, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pass defense is allowing 258.6 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks and has given up a league-high 20 passing touchdowns.
Against the run, things don't get much better. The Cowboys rank No. 29 in run defense, allowing 148.9 yards. The unit is tied for a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.
