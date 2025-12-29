Cowboys-Giants opening Week 18 odds strongly favor great end to season
An up-and-down season for the Dallas Cowboys is winding down, with just one game remaining on the schedule. While the Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoff race two weeks ago, there were still some high moments for the team.
One of those moments came back in Week 2, when the Cowboys hosted the division rival New York Giants in an instant classic. It took overtime to get past the G-Men, but Brandon Aubrey pulled through at the end of regulation to tie the game and again in extra time for the win.
This time around, the Cowboys are trying to end the season on a high note, while the Giants are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oddsmakers shared their early look at the Cowboys-Giants matchup, and it looks like the season could end on a positive note.
Entering Sunday afternoon's showdown, the Cowboys are strong 5.5-point favorites on the road, while oddsmakers predict a high-scoring affair with an over/under set for 52.5 total points.
If you don't want to lay the points, the Cowboys are listed as -245 favorites on the moneyline. The Giants, meanwhile, are +200 underdogs.
That means you would have to risk $245 on the Cowboys to land a $100 payday, while a $100 bet on the Giants would win $200.
All of the information you need for the Cowboys at Giants showdown can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, January 4
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
