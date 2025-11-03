Dak Prescott unbothered by Jerry Jones' need to create 24/7 soap opera
Dak Prescott is one of the most overly criticized quarterbacks in the NFL. Everything that Prescott does is under a microscope, but he knew that would be the case the moment he was named starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
Leading America's Team means there is more of a spotlight, and when you have an owner like Jerry Jones, that spotlight grows even larger... intentionally.
Jones loves to generate headlines and double-talk in the media to create buzz and confusion. It's part of his charm, but it's also part of what frustrates the fanbase and media who are forced to decipher all of the words he says.
But Jerry has always been honest, and he's openly said it in his Netflix docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. The Cowboys are a 24/7 soap opera, and he wouldn't have it any other way.
Prescott sat down with ESPN ahead of the Cowboys' Monday Night Football clash with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, and discussed whether he feels any extra pressure leading Dallas and dealing with Jerry Jones.
To no surprise, Prescott had the perfect answer.
No pressure for Prescott
Prescott was asked whether pressure came with the team's decision to pay him a blockbuster deal, which was used as one of Jones' excuses for his inability to pay Micah Parsons before trading him away to the Green Bay Packers.
That's never been an issue for Prescott, who understands exactly what Jerry Jones is doing when he makes those comments in the media.
“I understand what Jerry [Jones] is trying to do around here and the ultimate goal is winning," Prescott said. "He’s going to make noise and do that right? He said it before, if there’s not enough noise he’ll create it himself and make it a soap opera.”
This season, it's clear that Prescott is not letting the outside noise bring him down. Prescott has continued to perform at a high level, despite having no defensive support. He's always going to play his game the best way he knows, and that is to produce.
Through the first two months of the season, Prescott has recorded 2,069 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Prescott leads the league with an incredible 79.0 QBR.
We'll have to see if he can continue to roll on Monday night in primetime to build some momentum ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
