Cowboys get positive injury update regarding star CB, key DL piece
In Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys had four defensive players return to the field. Two of them made their season debuts, with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. coming back from knee surgery.
Dallas also had starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson back after they each missed multiple games. Looking ahead to their Week 12 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys continue to get good news.
MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is "making progress" after he missed Week 11 with a calf injury. Schottenheimer also gave an update on cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is currently on the IR.
Schottenheimer said "all signs are that he's doing everything he's supposed to do" when it comes to Diggs, who has had issues with concussions as well as a nagging knee injury.
Thomas has 19 tackles in nine games and while he was expected to give Dallas an interior pass rusher, he has yet to record his first sack of the season. Thomas has been a star in run defense, but it will be interesting to see if he's able to attack as a pass rusher more now that Quinnen Williams is in Big D.
Trevon Diggs is eligible to return in Week 13
While Thomas could suit up in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Diggs won't be eligible to return until Week 13.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released
He was placed on the IR with a designation to return, meaning he had to sit out four games. He's missed three while on the IR, making this his fourth game.
Dallas has yet to open the 21-day practice window for Diggs, and there has been speculation that his tenure with the team could be coming to an end. That makes this next week worth watching to see if they bring back the 2021 NFL interception leader.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries