Cowboys to Interview Key Deion Sanders Assistant for Defensive Role

The interviews continue pile up for the Dallas Cowboys as the team aims to finalize its defensive staff by the weekend. Since hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, the team has been bringing in some intriguing names for potential roles.

Dallas has been interviewing up-and-coming coaches in the ranks like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin (35), former New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (49), Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams (33), and Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon (41).

On Thursday, the team is interviewing former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr and Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith. Now, another name has been added to the list.

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Dallas will interview Robert Livingston, who is the defensive coordinator for Cowboys legend Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Livingston also comes with some previous NFL experience.

Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston looks on during combine drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before joining Colorado ahead of the 2024 season, the 40-year-old Livingston spent 12 years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He began as a scout for Cincinnati from 2012 through 2014.

Livingston then became a defensive quality control assistant in 2015, before being promoted to safeties coach from 2016 to 2023. During the 2021 season, the Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 and made their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

As we have seen with many of the potential assistants Parker has brought in for interviews, he values experience with defensive backs. Livingston would certainly fit that bill, and Sanders' relationship with the Cowboys brass will help provide some extra insight on what he could bring to the table.

It will be interesting to see how the staff ultimately comes together, but it's refreshing to see the team taking a new approach to building its staff. Let's hope it pays off, because we know that the defense desperately needs to improve.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive backs coach Robert Livingston talks with safety Vonn Bell during training camp practice | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

