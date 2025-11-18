DeMarvion Overshown reflects on season debut, praises Cowboys newcomer
The Dallas Cowboys made a strong statement in their return to the field in Week 11 on Monday Night Football, running through the Las Vegas Raiders to the tune of 33-16. It was Dallas' most impressive performance of the 2025 NFL campaign.
A big reason for Dallas' dominance was the defensive performance, with six new starters from the team's previous outing.
The Cowboys saw trade deadline acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson make their debuts for the team, while star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel made their season debuts.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys stock report: How defensive reinforcements fared in season debuts
Overshown spoke to the media following his return to action, and reflected on getting back onto the field, shaking off the rust, and playing with his new teammates. He couldn't hide his excitement.
"I was smiling the whole game, doing what I do, and that's keeping the energy up and running around. We played with energy. We played with fire," Overshown said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It felt good. I've been practicing, but being in a game it's a different thing. Shaking the rust off. When you play with the guys I'm surrounded with, they made my job 20 times easier. I didn't have to do nothing special.
"It's easy. All I got to do is be out there and do what I'm supposed to do. I was talking to (Quinnen Williams) throughout the whole game. He was like, 'Bro, you ain't got to worry about me. You got me.' That's what he was saying the whole game. He was saying, 'I'm telling you, I'm a dog. They're gonna have to block me. And I'm gonna get to the ball, so you're going to be free.' Just hearing that, that gets me excited, because I know it's a linebacker's dream to play when the (offensive) guard is not in your face."
MORE: Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku making case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
That's the energy that the defense has needed, and that was clear on Monday night with the way the team came together as a unit. On Monday night, Dallas' defense recorded four sacks, eight tackles for a loss, and an interception.
We'll have to see if the defense can keep the momentum rolling in Week 12 when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium.
