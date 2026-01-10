Cowboy Roundup: Ex-Dallas stars to watch in NFL Playoffs, Defensive gameplan

Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While the team is unfortunately at home while the NFL Playoffs kick off with Wild Card Weekend, there has been some buzz around the franchise throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, which immediately jumpstarts a rebuild of the defense that struggled all season long.

The team has already conducted two interviews -- Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda -- while a third will be conducted on Saturday.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' season-defining stat tanked 2025 NFL campaign

Saturday will bring an interview with one of the most intriguing candidates, Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately takes with its decision.

Still, it's great to see a shift from the former Jerry Jones approach of only targeting candidates with NFL head coaching experience for the defensive coordinator role. Let's hope it works out.

MORE: Cowboys’ defensive coordinator search runs into unexpected pushback

Ex-Dallas stars to watch in NFL Playoffs

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While Dallas is watching the postseason from home, several familiar names will be taking the field for Cowboys Nation to cheer on. While DeMarcus Lawrence is leading the No. 1 overall seed Seattle Seahawks' defense, former cornerback Nashon Wright had a breakout year for the Chicago Bears, which adds insult to injury for Dallas, which had the league's worst pass defense.

InsideTheStar.com takes a closer look.

MORE: Key Dallas Cowboys defensive starter named potential cut candidate

Keys to fixing the defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Longtime Cowboys writer Mickey Spagnola of the team's official website laid out his idea of how to fix the team's defense in the offseason.

"But when looking at this defense overall, and not sure if demands could be made during the interview process, but if it were me – ha, and it's not – my priority to Jerry and Stephen Jones, along with Schottenheimer, would be for you guys to draft me a cornerback in the first round or sign me a starting quality one with experience in free agency; draft me a pure middle linebacker; and re-sign me unrestricted free agent Jadeveon Clowney, or at least acquire me another veteran starting quality defensive end in free agency or draft me another Donovan Ezeiruaku."

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates