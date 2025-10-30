What is the Dallas Cowboys' record wearing red stripe helmets?
On Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals.
It’s a key game for Dallas, since they will head into the bye week following this outing. The mood during that week off can shift dramatically based on their performance against the Cardinals.
A win gives them hope they can make some adjustments during the bye, allowing them to make a run at the playoffs. A loss won’t technically eliminate them, but going into their break at 3-5-1 would be demoralizing.
As for the game itself, the Cowboys are going into this one ready to wear their red stripe helmet for the first time in 2025. Originally used in 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial, Dallas now uses this helmet once per season as part of their Salute to Service campaign.
2025 will be the fifth time the Cowboys will wear the helmet since its return in 2021, but what is their record in those games?
Entering this weekend, the Cowboys are 2-2, although one of those losses was in 2024 without Dak Prescott. Here’s a look at the four previous games with the red stripe.
- 2021: 30-16 loss vs. Broncos
- 2022: 54-19 win vs. Colts
- 2023: 49-17 win vs. Giants
- 2024: 34-6 loss vs. Eagles (no Dak)
Games have not been close when Dallas Cowboys wear their red stripe helmet
Perhaps the most interesting stat in those four games is the lopsided nature of the games. Each contest has been one-sided, with the 14-point loss to Denver in 2021 serving as the closest contest.
Outside of that, the Cowboys ran the Colts and Giants out of the stadium while the Eagles had their way with Cooper Rush and the Cowboys in 2024.
Perhaps that could be a good thing for the Cowboys, who followed up their first red stripe loss with back-to-back blowout wins.
