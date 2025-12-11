Cowboy Roundup: Identifying team's biggest struggle, NFL Draft Big Board

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially turn the page to Week 15 of the NFL regular season, with things set to get underway in a matter of hours. Of course, Cowboys fans will have to wait until Sunday night to see the team hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

While the team waits until Sunday Night Football to keep its playoff hopes alive, preparations began to ramp up on Wednesday afternoon when the Cowboys returned to practice.

The good news is there were no major absences from the open media session.

Still, the team is monitoring the health of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs, so we will have to see how things continue to develop in the coming days.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb takes a knee before a game against the Minnesota Vikings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Both players seem to be trending in the right direction, but anything can change with a few more practices until gameday.

While we wait to see what the coming days bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Identifying team's biggest struggle

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke on the team's biggest struggle this season, which has been slow starts on offense.

"I would agree, I didn't think we had our best day overall," Schotty said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Were we tired — I don't know, maybe. We had to play a lot of games but, at the end of the day, I believe in this group of young men. I believe in the fact that we are an energetic group.

"You can't watch our sidelines and not know that there's juice and energy and guys cheering for the other side of the ball, and things like that. I'm not going to let one game after a tight window of time affect the way I look at it."

NFL Draft Big Board

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some potential targets in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Cowboys, as they look to bolster the roster in the offseason.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

