Cowboys get amazing injury update on all fronts ahead of Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up preparations for this weekend's primetime showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, which could be make or break for the team's season.

Entering the week, there were several key starters on the injury report, with players on both sides of the ball trying to get back onto the field for the crucial game.

MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism

On Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and shared some optimism about all of the players whose statuses are still up in the air.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Generally speaking, everybody we have on our list has got a chance to step out there Sunday," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

On Thursday, the Cowboys had five starters either not participating or limited in practice. If they all have a chance to play, that would be great news for a team that needs to be at full strength down the final stretch of the year.

MORE: DaRon Bland’s coverage numbers reveal a serious Matt Eberflus problem

CeeDee Lamb has already cleared concussion protocol, so that was a step in the right direction. That is also great news for the secondary if both Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel are able to go.

The biggest question marks remaining are starting left tackle Tyler Guyton and star tight end Jake Ferguson, who took a step back on Thursday. We will learn more about their statuses during Friday's session, but everyone will be hoping that Jones' words can become reality.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is interviewed by NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary will be on the call, while Melissa Stark provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future