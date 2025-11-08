Cowboy Roundup: Perfect option for CB woes, Dak Prescott dedication
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone is able to unwind from a busy and emotional week this weekend, with the team observing its bye week. While a majority of the NFL prepares for a busy Sunday, Cowboys fans can kick back and enjoy the action without the added stress of worrying about a win or a loss.
Let's hope that the Cowboys players and coaching staff are using the weekend off to recharge and reset for the second half of the season.
When Dallas returns to action in Week 11, it will be another primetime showdown on Monday Night Football with a trip to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
It will be our first look at the revamped defense, which added star linebacker Logan Wilson and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.
While we wait to see how the weekend shapes up and what it means for the Cowboys' playoff hopes or 2026 draft position, let's take a look at some of the headlines making news and waves online and across social media.
Perfect option for CB woes
Dallas has had issues in the defensive backfield throughout the entire season, but there is one option who remains available that could be a perfect fit in Matt Eberflus' defense. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why Asante Samuel Jr. should be a guy that the Cowboys reach out to.
"After thriving in a zone-heavy defensive system under Jesse Minter with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel’s experience and skill set align perfectly with what Matt Eberflus is building in Dallas. Eberflus, much like Minter, relies heavily on disciplined zone concepts, pattern-matching coverages, and defensive backs who play with high football IQ. He prioritizes corners who can read the quarterback’s eyes, anticipate routes, and keep plays in front of them — exactly the type of player Samuel has proven to be. Now fully healthy, Samuel’s familiarity with zone-heavy systems and his ability to excel within them make him an intriguing target for the Cowboys as they look to rebound from inconsistent coverage play in 2024."
Dak Prescott dedication
Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott returned to his old stomping grounds this week to visit his alma mater, Haughton High School in Louisiana, for a jersey retirement and field dedication ceremony.
Earlier this year, Prescott donated $1 million for a new video board and weight room at the school.
