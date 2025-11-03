Cowboy Roundup: Latest NFL trade deadline rumors, Golden opportunity
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a long weekend, one hour longer than usual, in fact, because of Daylight Saving Time. But here we are, we have finally made it to gameday in Week 9.
While most of the NFL was on the field on Sunday, jockeying for position ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys were a big talking point on the morning pre-game shows, with several reports indicating the team plans to be "aggressive" and that they are potentially eyeing big-name additions to the defense.
Dallas also got some help from the Carolina Panthers, who stunned the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the Panthers' upset win blow the NFC wide open, but it also improved the Cowboys' draft position by moving Green Bay's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which Dallas owns, into the top 25.
All of those things are in the Cowboys' favor, but it's now time for Dallas to take care of its business on the field in primetime, less than 24 hours ahead of the trade deadline.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Joe Buck and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman on the call. There will also be a Manningcast broadcast available on ESPN2 for some added entertainment.
While we wait to see how the rest of the day and the trade deadline madness plays out, let's take a look around the web to check out some of the news and headlines that are making waves online and across social media.
Latest trade rumors
On the latest edition of the Cowboys Report, host Tom Downey recapped some of the latest NFL trade deadline rumors involving Dallas from NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, Dianna Russini, and more.
Golden NFL trade deadline opportunity
The Cowboys are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, and there's a great opportunity for the team to add talent on the defensive side of the ball, where it is a desperate need. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Miami Dolphins could be a perfect opportunity for Dallas to make a splash.
"After years of hanging their hat on a fast, turnover-driven unit, this year’s version has been slow to react, poor in tackling, and utterly incapable of creating big plays. If there was ever a time for Dallas to be aggressive before the trade deadline, it’s now. Conveniently, there’s a potential opportunity brewing in Miami. The Dolphins and longtime general manager Chris Grier recently decided to part ways, signaling a possible transition period in South Beach. When a team parts ways with its GM, it often leads to a 'fire sale' of veteran talent to clear salary and stockpile draft picks for the incoming regime."
