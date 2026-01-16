Potential new favorite emerges in Cowboys defensive coordinator search
Things are heating up for the Dallas Cowboys as they search for their next defensive coordinator. After several virtual interviews, they're setting up in-person meetings with multiple candidates.
Dallas will meet with Jonathan Gannon and Daronte Jones, and plans to set up an interview with Christian Parker. One name the Cowboys could still meet with in person is Jim Leonhard, who has been seen as the potential favorite for the job.
That might not be the case anymore. According to Dallas insider Bryan Broaddus, the Cowboys might have their hearts set on Jeff Ulbrich. The problem is that Ulbrich is still under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, so they have to wait to see if their new head coach wants Ulbrich to stick around.
"I think they're waiting on that Ulbrich from Atlanta. I think they're waiting to see who Atlanta hires. I think they want Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator," Broaddus said.
When asked if he believes the front office prefers Ulbrich to Jim Leonhard, Broaddus responded that he thinks so.
"I think so. I'm not saying it with my chest out. But I'm saying it that I think they're hopeful that Atlanta knocks out this head coaching search for them, and it determines if they want to keep Ulbrich or not. If we had Schotty on set right now and asked him, he probably wouldn't say it on camera when the red light's on. I think there's a couple of things going on here. I think there's a Dan Quinn influence there with Schotty. I think there's a Klayton Adams influence with what's going on with Gannon. These interviews that he's had, it's not by accident."
What does Dallas love about Jeff Ulbrich?
As Broaddus stated, the Cowboys are looking at players who have ties to coaches they like. Gannon and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams worked together in Arizona, while Daronte Jones works under Brian Flores, a coach they openly praised during the season.
As for Ulbrich, the former NFL linebacker worked for former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta. He was also the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, where he worked with Aaron Whitecotton.
Ulbrich has had mixed results as a coordinator, but had the Jets in the top five for yards surrendered from 2022 through 2024.
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.