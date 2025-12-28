Top 3 Cowboys set for free agency who shouldn't be re-signed

There's just one game left in the season for the Dallas Cowboys, who failed to make the playoffs in their first year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

While they're going to fall short of the ultimate goal, the Cowboys believe they are building the right foundation. They also know they have to make some changes to their roster, especially on defense.

Most of the attention this offseason will be focused on the additions Dallas makes, but just as important will be making the right call on their pending free agents. That includes letting the following three players leave in free agency.

Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Adding Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans wasn't a popular move, but the physical linebacker vowed to help improve the team's run defense. That hasn't happened, and while it's not all on Murray, he hasn't done his part.

He's also been a liability in pass coverage, with opposing offensive coordinators targeting him often. The Cowboys have to get better at linebacker, and that starts with allowing their current corps to head elsewhere.

Donovan Wilson, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As much as the linebacker corps has been an issue for Dallas, the secondary has been worse. The cornerbacks haven't been able to keep up with opposing receivers, especially when it comes to the deep ball. What's worse is the noticeable absence of safety help on the deep passes.

One player who has been especially problematic in pass defense is Donovan Wilson. The veteran safety has a coverage grade of 39.6, per PFF, which is 94th out of 99 ranked safeties. A former sixth-round pick in 2019, Wilson developed into a contributor for Dallas, but it's time to get younger and more athletic at the position.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in 2022, Jalen Tolbert had a breakout season in 2024, recording 49 receptions for 610 yards with seven touchdowns. This season, he's fallen down the depth chart and has 18 receptions for 203 yards with one touchdown.

Tolbert isn't a bad receiver, by any means, but he's been surpassed by Ryan Flournoy as the No. 3 wideout. Bringing back Tolbert makes little sense considering Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin both offer more upside.

