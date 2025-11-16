Cowboy Roundup: Why Dak Prescott can reenter MVP convo, Madden Week 11 sim
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time for another week of NFL action to kick into full swing, but the team will keep us waiting one more day before capping off Week 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas enters the game as slight 3.5-point favorites on the road, but as we have seen throughout the year, anything can happen when the team hits the field.
This week, there is some added excitement with the highly anticipated season debuts of star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round NFL draft pick Shavon Revel, along with the team debuts for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson.
While we wait out the next 24 hours for the Cowboys to return to action, let's take a look around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online.
Madden Week 11 sim & prediction
While the Cowboys are the betting favorites and are entering the game with a revamped roster, the weekly Madden simulation and prediction from Blogging the Boys doesn't see things turning out well for Dallas in Week 11.
Why Dak Prescott can reenter the MVP convo
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how Dak Prescott can reenter the MVP conversation despite a few down weeks, and it could start with the defense stepping up to provide the support the offense has desperately needed.
"The biggest culprit for Prescott’s regression in these talks is not himself: it is his league-worst, atrocity-of-a-defensive-unit. Dallas knows this, so they tried to fix it. Their next games will feature a slew of fresh faces on the defense, including external additions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. They will also get guys like DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel, and Malik Hooker back to full speed this month. Will it be enough to turn the defense into a monster? That is highly unlikely. If they can, however, improve just enough to be more mediocre than poor, they could win games simply based on that."
