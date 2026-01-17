Why Dallas Cowboys fans should root hard for Buffalo Bills on Saturday

For the second year in a row, Dallas Cowboys fans are unable to watch their team in the NFL playoffs. That doesn't mean they shouldn't have a rooting interest in the games this weekend.

In fact, Dallas fans should have a clear-cut favorite to cheer for on Saturday when the Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos. While it doesn't seem they should be too invested in this one at first, Cowboys Nation should be cheering for a Buffalo win.

MORE: Cowboys won't have to look far for ideal 'Plan B' at defensive coordinator

The reason is simple. If the Broncos' season ends on Saturday, it frees up Jim Leonhard to interview for the Cowboys' open defensive coordinator position. Leonhard, who has met with the team virtually, has been seen as one of the favorites for the job but cannot interview again until his team is either eliminated or gets a bye week before the Super Bowl.

MORE: Cowboys won't have to look far for ideal 'Plan B' at defensive coordinator

Leonhard, who is a former defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Wisconsin, has been a valuable member of the Denver defensive coaching staff for the past two seasons. As the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator, Leonhard has been instrumental in Vance Joseph building one of the more feared defenses in the game.

Cowboys might need to act fast to hire Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There's a belief that Dallas could also be waiting to see what happens with Jeff Ulbrich, who is currently under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys were denied permission to speak with Ulbrich, but if their choice for head coach decides to go in a different direction, that could change.

MORE: Cowboys dark horse defensive coordinator candidate lands 'mastermind' label

While they might want to speak with Ulbrich before making a decision, they may not have a choice. If they wait too long, Leonhard is bound to be snatched up. He could even join John Harbaugh with the New York Giants.

For that reason, the Cowboys would be wise to work hard to land Leonhard as quickly as possible, assuming he is indeed interested.

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award