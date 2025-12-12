Will CeeDee Lamb wear guardian cap after concussion? Cowboys star reveals answer

The Dallas Cowboys received some good news on Thursday afternoon when superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb returned to practice as a full participant, as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in the team's Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Lamb was limited in practice on Wednesday and entered Thursday with some hurdles remaining in concussion protocol. However, Lamb revealed he has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to play on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

The All-Pro receiver spoke to the media in the locker room following Thursday's practice and was asked whether he would take precautionary measures and wear a guardian cap, which he has worn during practice.

Lamb made his answer very clear, citing comfort as the main reason.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is still in concussion protocol but he seems to be on track to play Sunday. He was a full participant in today’s practice.



Lamb has been wearing a guardian cap over his helmet in practice. He said he wouldn’t wear one in a game. “It’s not comfortable.” pic.twitter.com/pxhVMJu2V6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2025

Sure, safety should come before comfort for players, but it is ultimately up to the men on the field to determine what they feel is best. Lamb has also said he is no longer feeling concussion symptoms, so he feels like he will not be held back.

Let's hope that is the case, because the Cowboys will need to be firing on all cylinders as they attempt to gain momentum for the final month of the season and a potential playoff push.

This season, Lamb has been limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Lamb has five games with more than 100 yards receiving, tied with Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London for the second-most 100-yard games this season. Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the most this season with eight.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

