Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made the decision to strip defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties. For the remainder of the season, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will handle that job, although Parker will remain on staff as the defensive coordinator.

It's an odd dynamic, and one that Parker said was tough to swallow at first. He admitted that he debated on leaving the team, but realized that wasn't the right answer. Instead, he will stick things out and is focused on helping the Cowboys defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

As for the Cowboys, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he believes Parker's future is still bright with the team. He believes this could be a learning experience that helps the young coordinator find his footing. He also said there were some honest conversations had between him and Parker, which was more than Stephen Jones was willing to say.

Stephen Jones doesn't go into detail on Christian Parker demotion

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the San Antonio Sports Star, Jones admitted that the move was made due to their defensive struggles. Beyond that, he refused to get into any of the details, instead saying that the focus is on their opponent this weekend.

"We just felt like we were struggling and we needed to change it up. Obviously Christian is going to retain his role as DC and coach Pettine is going to call the plays and that's really where we stand on it," Jones said.

"Guys, we're not going to get into the detail or timing. We made a decision. We're ready to move forward. Our focus right now is to go beat the Titans."

Jones, who usually says far too much, is taking the right approach here. There's not much that needs to be said other than the fact that they were looking for a spark on defense. The Cowboys enter Week 11 ranked 30th in points surrendered and dead last in defensive yardage.

Considering they were just as inept on defense in 2025, the problem clearly goes far beyond Parker. That said, they're still in the NFC East race and decided their best chance of turning things around would be to get someone such as Pettine, who has far more experience, calling the plays. If that doesn't work (and there's a very real chance it won't), Jones and the rest of the front office need to have a serious conversation about the head coach.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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