Cowboys surprise fans with All-UFL standout on 53-man roster after cut scare

Dallas Cowboys fans were thrown for a loop during NFL roster cuts, with news that defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was released, only to learn he landed on the 53-man roster.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line
Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
UPDATE: The Dallas Cowboys pulled the old switcharoo on fans after an initial report that defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was released by the team. However, shortly after, reports surfaced that he has been named to the 53-man roster for the regular season.

ORIGINAL STORY: If there was one major area of concern for the Dallas Cowboys throughout training camp and the preseason, it was along the interior defensive line, where the team's rush defense has been a sore spot in recent years.

During the offseason, the team picked up All-UFL star Perrior Winfrey, and he immediately stood out during minicamp.

Winfrey finished the preseason on a high note with a strong performance, but ultimately it wasn't enough for him to make a cut and land on the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

Just a few hours before the NFL roster cut deadline, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Winfrey has been released.

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey walks off the field after warming up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey walks off the field after warming up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2025 season and earned All-UFL honors.

Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.

Unfortunately, his time in Dallas is done, for now, so we will have to see where he resurfaces next.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs through a drill during OTA workouts
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey runs through a drill during OTA workouts / PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, to finalize cuts on the team's way down to a 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

