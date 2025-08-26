Cowboys surprise fans with All-UFL standout on 53-man roster after cut scare
UPDATE: The Dallas Cowboys pulled the old switcharoo on fans after an initial report that defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was released by the team. However, shortly after, reports surfaced that he has been named to the 53-man roster for the regular season.
ORIGINAL STORY: If there was one major area of concern for the Dallas Cowboys throughout training camp and the preseason, it was along the interior defensive line, where the team's rush defense has been a sore spot in recent years.
During the offseason, the team picked up All-UFL star Perrior Winfrey, and he immediately stood out during minicamp.
Winfrey finished the preseason on a high note with a strong performance, but ultimately it wasn't enough for him to make a cut and land on the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Just a few hours before the NFL roster cut deadline, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Winfrey has been released.
Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2025 season and earned All-UFL honors.
MORE: Cowboys cut 3-game starter at DB in shock move ahead of NFL roster deadline
Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside new Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.
Unfortunately, his time in Dallas is done, for now, so we will have to see where he resurfaces next.
The Cowboys will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, to finalize cuts on the team's way down to a 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad
James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice
Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie