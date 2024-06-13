Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: LB Cam Brown
The Miami Dolphins were busy with veteran additions in the offseason, and the list of newcomers included its share of projected or potential starters.
Linebacker Cam Brown, signed away from the New York Giants, was signed with a specific role in mind, namely to help make an impact on special teams, but first he has to secure his spot on the 53-man roster.
Brown is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
CAM BROWN, LB
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Penn State
How Acquired: Unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Giants), 2024
2023 in Review
In his fourth season with the Giants after being a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Brown played exclusively on special teams continuing a trend for his career.
Brown played 93 snaps on defense during his rookie season, followed by 11 in 2021 and 3 in 2022. He did tie his career high in special teams snap percentage at 85, the fourth time in four seasons he topped 80 percent of the Giants' special teams snaps.
In 2023, Brown was second on the Giants in total special teams with eight and he also forced a fumble.
Contract/Cap Info
Brown signed a one-year contract potentially worth $1.3 million, with $192,000 guaranteed at signing, according to spotrac.com. His cap number of $1.15 million puts him among the final salaries counting against the Top 51 against the limit.
2024 Preview
It's not a great secret that the Dolphins special teams have struggled the past couple of seasons and improvement is going to be needed even more in 2024 because of the new kickoff rule, which likely will produce more returns.
This is where Brown hopefully comes in. The Dolphins need for some difference-makers to emerge on special teams and Brown has the size and athletic ability to make an impact.
But the reality is that Brown first will have to secure a roster spot, and this is where he'll have to really shine in training camp because his credentials suggest he won't be much of a factor on defense and carrying a special teams specialist can be considered a luxury.
There wasn't anything that stood out Brown's offseason work — at least in the practices open to the media — other than he stands out at linebacker with his size, so training camp will be very important for him.
