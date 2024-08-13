All Dolphins

Dolphins Camp: Day 14 Practice Report

The highlights, lowlights and noteworthy developments in practice Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Tuesday, and nothing could top the news of Jaelan Phillips being back after being activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not practiciong were WR Tyreek Hill, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Raheem Mostert, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Anthony Schwartz, TE Tanner Conner, TE Jody Fortson Jr., C Aaron Brewer, DL Neville Gallimore, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Mohamed Kamara, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Jalen Ramsey, and CB Ethan Bonner.

Cornerback Cam Smith was back practicing for the first time in over a week.

Offensive lineman Robert Jones wore the orange jersey as the practice player for Monday.

The first competitive period on this day involved one-on-ones with defensive linemen and edge defenders against offensive lineman, and the offensive linemen generally did a good job. One good matchup involved Emmanuel Ogbah getting past right tackle Austin Jackson.

What was noteworthy about the first set of 11-on-11 live reps was the presence of Terron Armstead at left tackle, which was a first for this training camp. Cam Smith also got work on defense for the first time in more than a week.

For those wondering, Jaelan Phillips did not take part in the 11-on-11s, and the same goes for Jorday Poyer.

After not being spotted earlier in practice, Tyreek Hill showed up during this session and quickly made an impact, catching a 40-yard pass from Mike White after easily getting open behind zone coverage.

Tua Tagovailoa didn't have great success in this first period, with one interception and one near-pick.

Tua was intercepted by safety Marcus Maye on a contested throw over the middle for Braylon Sanders that was tipped by Siran Neal.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller later got a hand on a Tua pass over the middle to Willie Snead IV.

First-round pick Chop Robinson had two notable plays, first doing a good job setting the edge on a running play and then staying with Tyreek Hill across the field to disrupt what looked like a short crosser.

Skylar Thompson had a nice throw over the defense that Sanders snagged.

River Cracraft came up with a low catch from Tua in the second 11-on-11 set.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks almost intercepted Tua when he stepped in front of a quick throw in the seam.

Chop Robinson had yet another big play when he got to Tua right after the snap.

Duke Riley had a tackle for loss when he met Jaylen Wright in the backfield.

The next team period involved red-zone work, and it featured a touchdown pass (maybe) from Tua to Erik Ezukanma.

The practice ended inside with walk-through work.

Overall, this was not a good day for the offense.

DAILY DOLPHINS PRACTICE REPORTS

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26

Sunday, July 28

Monday, Juiy 29

Tuesday, July 30

Thursday, August 1

Friday, August 2

Saturday, August 3

Monday, August 5

Tuesday, August 6 (First Joint Practice with Atlanta)

Wednesday, August 7 (Second Joint Practice with Atlanta)

Monday, August 12

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News