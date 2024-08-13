Dolphins Camp: Day 14 Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Tuesday, and nothing could top the news of Jaelan Phillips being back after being activated off the physically unable to perform list.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not practiciong were WR Tyreek Hill, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Raheem Mostert, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Anthony Schwartz, TE Tanner Conner, TE Jody Fortson Jr., C Aaron Brewer, DL Neville Gallimore, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Mohamed Kamara, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Jalen Ramsey, and CB Ethan Bonner.
Cornerback Cam Smith was back practicing for the first time in over a week.
Offensive lineman Robert Jones wore the orange jersey as the practice player for Monday.
The first competitive period on this day involved one-on-ones with defensive linemen and edge defenders against offensive lineman, and the offensive linemen generally did a good job. One good matchup involved Emmanuel Ogbah getting past right tackle Austin Jackson.
What was noteworthy about the first set of 11-on-11 live reps was the presence of Terron Armstead at left tackle, which was a first for this training camp. Cam Smith also got work on defense for the first time in more than a week.
For those wondering, Jaelan Phillips did not take part in the 11-on-11s, and the same goes for Jorday Poyer.
After not being spotted earlier in practice, Tyreek Hill showed up during this session and quickly made an impact, catching a 40-yard pass from Mike White after easily getting open behind zone coverage.
Tua Tagovailoa didn't have great success in this first period, with one interception and one near-pick.
Tua was intercepted by safety Marcus Maye on a contested throw over the middle for Braylon Sanders that was tipped by Siran Neal.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller later got a hand on a Tua pass over the middle to Willie Snead IV.
First-round pick Chop Robinson had two notable plays, first doing a good job setting the edge on a running play and then staying with Tyreek Hill across the field to disrupt what looked like a short crosser.
Skylar Thompson had a nice throw over the defense that Sanders snagged.
River Cracraft came up with a low catch from Tua in the second 11-on-11 set.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks almost intercepted Tua when he stepped in front of a quick throw in the seam.
Chop Robinson had yet another big play when he got to Tua right after the snap.
Duke Riley had a tackle for loss when he met Jaylen Wright in the backfield.
The next team period involved red-zone work, and it featured a touchdown pass (maybe) from Tua to Erik Ezukanma.
The practice ended inside with walk-through work.
Overall, this was not a good day for the offense.
