On Location: 2022 Boston College Pro Day Report

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation! This pit-stop takes us to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for Boston College pro day. The workout was conducted indoors at Fish Field House on a turf surface with 31 NFL teams in attendance. Here are the results:

PLAYER | POSITION | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | HAND | ARM | WINGSPAN

ZION JOHNSON | OT | 6027 | 312 | 1058 | 3400 | 8400

Stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine but participated in positional drills, including some reps at center. The versatile Johnson can play any position along the offensive line and has a chance to hear his name called in the back end of the first round. He would be just the second Boston College player selected in the first round in the past nine years (Chris Lindstrom).

ALEC LINDSTROM | C | 6033 | 299 | 918 | 3200 | 7738

A multiple All-ACC award winner and East-West Shrine Bowl participant, Lindstrom stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, while participating in positional drills. He looks to keep the NFL family tradition alive, as Alec is expected to join his brother Chris in the pros. Look to hear his name called during the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

TYLER VRABEL | OT | 6056 | 315 | 968 | 3238 | 8138

The son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, the Texas native has started at both left tackle and right tackle during his three years at Boston College. Vrabel had 21 bench press reps of 225 pounds, with a 28.5” vertical jump, 9-2 broad jump and 4.59 short shuttle time. He projects as a Day 3/priority free agent.

TRAE BARRY | TE | 6061 | 250 | 1018 | 3500 | 8500

A transfer from Jacksonville State, Barry was named All-ACC Honorable mention in 2021, earning an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl. He timed 4.90 in the forty-yard dash, with 13 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 25.5” vertical jump, 9-0 broad jump and 4.50 short shuttle time. Barry is a pass-catching weapon with size who owns 121 career receptions during his collegiate career.

ISAIAH GRAHAM-MOBLEY | LB | 6007 | 229 | 868 | 3148 | 7648

An NFL Combine invite, ‘Loco Ocho,’ (a nickname earned during his time at Temple) was the top standout performer on this day, posting 24 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 36.5” vertical jump, 10-2 broad jump and 4.40 short shuttle time. His special teams ability makes him a strong late-round candidate. He stood on his 4.63 forty-yard dash mark from the NFL Scouting Combine.

BEN PETRULA | OG | 6050 | 316 | 1018 | 3300 | 8028

With 60 consecutive starts, Petrula has been a staple for the Eagles offensive line. He timed 5.29 in the forty-yard dash and a 31” vertical jump. He participated in the Hula Bowl and is considered a priority free agent prospect.

BRANDON SEBASTIAN | CB | 6001 | 182 | 848 | 3158 | 7538

A pleasant surprise, Sebastian tested very well, timing 4.56 in the forty-yard dash, with 10 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 35” vertical jump and 10-4 broad jump. The Connecticut native played in 45 career games (36 starts), totaling 141 tackles and 33 pass breakups. Sebastian will likely find himself competing for a roster spot come August as a priority free agent.

MIKE PALMER | S | 6012 | 194 | 928 | 3038 | 7418

The versatile defensive back can line up at multiple position in the secondary. Palmer timed 4.59 in the forty-yard dash with 10 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 32.5” vertical jump and 9-7 broad jump. In 43 career games played (20 starts), the New York native totaled 157 tackles, with four interceptions and two blocked punts.

BRANDON BARLOW | DE | 6040 | 256 | 978 | 3368 | 8118

Turned in a very solid workout overall. Barlow timed 4.76 in the forty-yard dash with 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 35” vertical jump; 9-7 broad jump and 4.37 short shuttle time. The New York native made 31 starts at defensive end during his Eagles career with 128 tackles (18 tackles for loss), including four and a half sacks.

TJ RAYAM | DT | 5117 | 299 | 900 | 3158 | 7448





The compact interior defender played 50 games for his career, including 28 starts at nose tackle, collecting 101 tackles. He timed 5.05 in the forty-yard dash, with 19 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 24.5” vertical jump and 8-2 broad jump and 4.75 short shuttle time.

TRAVIS LEVY | RB | 5104 | 202 | 818 | 3128 | 7518

A diverse running back, Levy has been a dependable pass-catcher out of the backfield, in addition to splitting carries. He timed 4.69 in the forty-yard dash, with 21 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 33” vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump and 4.50 short shuttle time. In 60 career games played, Levy gained 877 rushing yards and 758 receiving yards.

DENNIS GROSEL | QB | 6017 | 213 | 878 | 3000 | 7238

An athletic signal-caller, Grosel is best-known for breaking Doug Flutie’s single-game passing record with 520 yards versus Virginia in 2020. He timed 4.83 in the forty-yard dash, with a 33” vertical jump, 9-5 broad jump and 4.38 short shuttle. For his career, the Ohio native made 14 career starts with 2,767 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

JT THOMPSON | S | 5110 | 186 | 958 | 3078 | 7368

A transfer from Southern Illinois, Thompson appeared in all 12 games for the Eagles in 2021, making 15 tackles. He timed 4.64 in the forty-yard dash, with a 35” vertical jump, 10-11 broad jump and 4.34 short shuttle time.

BRYCE MORIAS | DE | 6042 | 266 | 918 | 3328 | 7900

Finished his career at North Alabama, registering 26 tackles in 2021. Morias timed 5.05 in the forty-yard dash, with 13 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 21.5” vertical jump and 4.99 short shuttle. He totaled 22 tackles in 25 career games during his time at Boston College.

ISAIAH MIRANDA | DE | 6004 | 229 | 878 | 3128 | 7728

A 2020 Boston College graduate who finished at West Georgia, Miranda timed 5.14 in the forty-yard dash, with 17 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 29” vertical jump, 9-4 broad jump and 4.47 short shuttle time. In 20 career games, he has lined up at defensive end, linebacker and tight end.

GRANT CARLSON | P | 5111 | 187 | 848 | 2968 | 7238

With 48 career games played, Carlson had 230 punts, good for fourth all-time in school history. He timed 4.95 in the forty-yard dash, with a 27.5” vertical jump and 9-10 broad jump. The Texas native averaged 44.2 yards per punt in 2021.

DANTE BALDELLI | TE | 6035 | 212 | 928 | 3218 | 7718

The brother of Minnesota Twins manager Rocco, he spent five years on the Eagles baseball team before being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 MLB Draft. The younger Baldelli worked out as a tight end, registering a 4.72 forty-yard dash with a 29” vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump and 4.19 short shuttle. He would benefit greatly from participating in a developmental league such as the USFL, in order to sharpen his route-running and overall skill-set.

MAX ROBERTS | DE | 6012 | 242 | 1100 | 3218 | 7868

A one-time Maine transfer who finished his career at Boston College, Roberts was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 NFL Draft. He worked out at pro day in hopes of latching on with another team and timed 4.83 in the forty-yard dash, with a 33” vertical jump.

