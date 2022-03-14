NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Linebacker, Boston College Golden Eagles

#19

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 230

Hand: 928

Arm: 3200

Wing: NA

40: 4.63

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 1004

3 Cone: NA

Bench: NA

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 7/29/1998

Hometown: King of Prussia, PA

High School: Upper Merion

Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Boston College Golden Eagles

One Liner:

A late-round linebacker that is well-built and very athletic with a ton of speed to his game and will contribute early in his NFL career as a special teamer.

Pros:

Graham-Mobley has been classified as a leader in the Boston College locker room. He has a well-built lower half that is very muscular and it translates well to a wide base that is under control and balanced. He shows a hot motor, flying around the field, making plays on the ball carrier. He does a good job scraping the line of scrimmage and firing downhill with extreme burst. He understands how to stay square with the line and has a good technique when taking on blocks. He’s a tremendous athlete with loose hips and a flexible lower half. He gains zone-depth quickly and eats up turf with explosive steps. He has good lateral movement and can cover sideline to sideline. After initial contact, he does a great job at keeping his feet moving and fighting for leverage. There’s good pop underneath his pads when he initiates contact. He has good closing speed and solid length to burst downhill and make tackles that are outside of his radius. His speed and physicality will translate well to the NFL as a core special teams player.

Cons:

Unfortunately, Graham-Mobley has spent a lot of his time in college injured, which has slowed his development. He doesn’t have the fastest processing time and can get washed out by blockers climbing to the second level. He also isn't the quickest at recognizing route combinations or getting to his proper landmark in his zone drops. He struggles to play to his leverage and doesn’t have the overall strength to beat bigger blockers at the point of attack. His angles to the ball carrier are very inconsistent and can lose his tackle leverage. The bad angles and lack of overall strength get him walled off at the point of attack. He plays off his reactions rather than diagnosing and understanding what the offense is throwing at him. He’s not someone that is going to blow off blocks to make tackles. He’s quite erratic in his path to the ball when it’s in the air but has shown he can consistently make plays on the receiver. He lacks consistency in his tackle ability, often missing on arm tackles. His lack of football IQ and injury history are a major concern for his transition to the next level and will likely be a late-round pick that is primarily only on the field during special teams.

Summary:

Classified as a leader, Graham-Mobley is thought to be a very solid “locker room guy.” He’s athletic enough to be a factor in both the run and passing game. He scrapes well and flies to the ball with a red-hot motor. He has a thick, strong lower half that is typically under control and balanced. Injuries have plagued him throughout his college career. He struggles with his technique in coverage, both in man and zone, struggling to diagnose routes and getting to his landmark. He needs to get better at diagnosing plays and playing with proper leverage. He’s likely a replacement linebacker that contributes mainly on special teams.

Background:

A three-star linebacker coming out of Pennsylvania, where he started his college career at Temple until 2020 where he then transferred to Boston College. He has some football bloodlines with his father and uncles having played college football. He earned his degree in media studies and production from Temple. He was the recipient of the Vincent A. Wasik Family Athletics Scholarship Fund. He had his 2019 and 2020 seasons shortened with season-ending injuries. He also missed three games in the 2021 season. He was fourth on the Golden Eagles’ team with 52 total tackles in 2021 despite missing several games. His final year was his best year of production since his 2018 season where he totaled 70 total tackles at Temple. He has a safety background, playing two years as a varsity starter at that position. He also played wide receiver and quarterback. He started his career off at Temple as mainly a special teamer and then worked his way to starting at linebacker.

Grade:

Round 7

Quotes:

From 12/13/2020 - Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, one of the best players on the team but who has been hit by injuries the last two seasons, said he will be entering the transfer portal. Graham-Mobley made the announcement on Twitter on Friday. In 2019, Graham-Mobley saw extensive action despite playing on a linebacking unit that has three current NFL players, Shaun Bradley (Eagles), Chapelle Russell (Tampa Bay) and Sam Franklin (Carolina). He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the ninth game. - The Philadelphia Inquirer

Three years ago, Isaiah Graham-Mobley looked like an up-and-coming prospect as a freshman at Temple. But he never progressed and was invisible at times during the past two seasons. A transfer to Boston College and a change of scenery has done him well. Graham-Mobley now rates as one of the best defenders for the undefeated Eagles and leads the team in tackles. During Saturday’s victory over Missouri, he led the defense with 7 tackles, including 1 for loss. Athletic with outstanding pursuit speed, Graham-Mobley is a late-round prospect with the ability to line up in a variety of defensive schemes. - Tony Pauline Pro Football Network