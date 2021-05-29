NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Vrabel, Offensive Tackle, Boston College Eagles

#78

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 305

DOB: 6/24/01

Eligible: 2022

Bellaire, TX

Saint Pius X High School

Tyler Vrabel

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Pulido: Tyler Vrabel is a player to watch for next season. Vrabel has enough size and length to play on the outside. He has some solid foot speed to reach his set points fast. He plays very under control and doesn’t lose balance. He shows some excellent flashes against length and athleticism. Against length, he uses an excellent punch and above-average hand usage to keep them from getting in and having leverage on him. Against the speed, he stays in his set point and keeps half-man relation. He also has an outstanding ability to anchor against the bull rush. Vrabel is dominant in the run game and sets the edge intensely. He is a fiery competitor and it shows up as he mauls opponents.

Cons:

Pulido: Vrabel leans over too much in his stance and though it hasn’t become a problem for him at the college level, it could become a concern in the league. Vrabel can reach to get to his opponents a little too much which can cause easy paths through gaps. Vrabel is not a freakish athlete.

Summary:

Pulido: Tyler Vrabel is a starting-caliber offensive tackle in the league at either tackle spot due to his length, foot speed and strength. He could be in consideration for the end of the first round. Vrabel uses size, intelligence and movement skills to win in the pass game. He is a very solid starter for Boston College at the right tackle spot. He uses his pure strength and aggressiveness to win in the run game. Vrabel can work a little bit on his stance as he lets his shoulders get over his knees and he can overreach a bit. Vrabel is going to play and start on Sundays and could be a name that sneaks into the first round.

Background:

Rated as the No. 237 player in Texas and the nation’s No. 152 offensive tackle according to 247Sports The No. 171 player in Texas and the country’s No. 103 offensive tackle according to ESPN Recruiting. All-state first-team selection and first-team all-district. Finalist for the offensive lineman of the year in Texas. Team captain. Played for head coach Stephen Hill at Saint Pius X High School. Son of Mike and Jen Vrabel. His father Mike is the Tennessee Titans head coach and won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots. Enrolled in the Carroll School of Management as a general management major. Recipient of The Gridiron Club Football Scholarship.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 8.4 / 9.0