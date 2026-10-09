Is King Henry Ready to Pass the Crown to Bijan Robinson?

It’s starting to seem like a daily occurrence that Bijan Robinson is garnering praise across the NFL.

As the Atlanta Falcons fourth-year running back sits at No. 2 in rushing and scrimmage yards, he’s gotten another bold admission.

This time, from a multi-time rushing leader and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, “King” Derrick Henry.

“He’s the best in the game right now, he’s doing it all,” Henry discussed Robinson to reporters on Thursday. “I ain’t going to shy away from it. He’s doing a great job, hell of a back.”

Robinson and Henry will be in a running back battle when the Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday Night Football. Henry may see an increase in touches for Baltimore, which may be without its starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, due to an ankle injury.

Through four games, Robinson has accrued 614 scrimmage yards: 494 rushing, 120 receiving. He’s added five total touchdowns, with one coming on a pass. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has broken 17 tackles through four games.

He’s a star in Atlanta’s reinvented attack under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Does a great job in the system, then does a great job when the play is not exactly how they want it,” Henry said. “Know how to make guys miss, get vertical – get the most out of the play for sure.”

Henry added that he and Robinson speak on Instagram “here and there.”

Robinson looks to build on a 145-yard rushing and two-touchdown performance in a 45-24 beatdown on NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. Per NFL Next Gen stats, Robinson hit a top speed of 21.78 mph as he sprinted past the New Orleans defense untouched for a 59-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s third play from scrimmage.

Last week, Robinson was also named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his role in the Falcons’ dominating the Green Bay Packers 35-14 on Lambeau Field during Sept. 24’s Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24.

The NFL Top 100 member, ranked third, is on the early NFL MVP watchlist.

Falcons (2-2) versus Ravens (3-1) kicks off at 8:20 p.m. in Atlanta. CBS will stream the game as the Falcons search for their third consecutive win.

Primetime games are Robinson’s forte.

He leads the NFL all-time scrimmage yards average in primetime games, with 145.5, since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. He’s over the likes of Barry Sanders, OJ Simpson, and current Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

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